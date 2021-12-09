CM meets PCB team: Two new high-performance centres being set up in Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in a meeting with a delegation, led by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja, here Wednesday said that two new high-performance centres were being established in Punjab for cricket, he added.

During the meeting, it was resolved to wage collective steps for the promotion of cricket at the grassroots. Matters concerning promotion of the game of cricket in Southern Punjab were also discussed, sources said.

The CM disclosed that 500 playgrounds would be ready this year in rural areas, to provide sports facilities to the youth living in far-flung areas.

The CM directed to constitute a committee under the sports minister to finalise recommendations for increasing the number of sports grounds and promotion of cricket and other sports activities in educational institutions.

