Sindh govt will fulfil its promises as per Bilawal’s vision: Wahab

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh government Spokesmen and CM Advisor on Law, Barrister Murtaza Wahab Wednesday said that Pakistan Peoples Party’s Sindh government believes in serving the people and fulfilling its promises with the citizens as per vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He passed these remarks while reviewing uplift works at Jail Chowrangi, Tipu Sultan Flyover and adjacent areas.

The Administrator said that works are under way for renovation of Jail Chowrangi, Tipu Sultan Flyover and Ibrahim Raheem Tola Road.

He said that these roads were in dilapidated conditions since long and the people were facing hardships. The improvement would be witnessed after the development works.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that in the past, these roads were neglected but now the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is focusing on these roads, adding that the works would be completed in a day time.

He said that if there is a will to do works, powers don’t matter. He said that it was a promise of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that uplift works would be carried out in each area, adding that they are now fulfilling the promise.

“Development works can be seen in each part of Karachi,” he added.

The Administrator said that the PPP believes in serving the people without any discrimination and wants to development in each part of the city.

On the occasion, the area people expressed gratitude to the administrator for carrying out uplift works.

