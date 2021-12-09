ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.49%)
$2.13m sought for maintenance of ‘VVIP planes’

Mushtaq Ghumman 09 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Defence (MoD) has sought $2.132million for yearly maintenance of VVIP aircrafts used by the President and Prime Minister, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

This proposal of Ministry of Defence will be presented before the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday (today).

According to the proposal, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has apprised that two VVIP Gulfstream aircraft utilized for State duties with the President and Prime Minister are required to be maintained in a manner ensuring their optimum availability, serviceability and fly-worthy status in line with the standards defined by the OEM and PAF.

In this regard, the Prime Minister had directed that Ministry of Defence shall be allocated the requisite funds under its demand from FY 2020-21.

Ministry of Defence maintains that in order to ensure provisioning of a smooth maintenance/ spare support from M/s Gulfstream, USA, a yearly maintenance fund of Rs.330 million, equivalent to US $2.132 million is required for CFY 2021-22.

Defence Ministry has claimed that Finance Division, in its Office Memorandum (OM) of November 29, 2021 had agreed to provide Rs. 330 million, equivalent to $ 2.132 million.

The sources said, Ministry of Defence has requested ECC to approve the amount as Technical Supplementary Grant (STG) for maintenance of two VVIP Gulfstream aircraft under Demand No. 28 Defence Division (Main) during CFY 2021-22.

The ECC will also consider a summary of Power Division regarding supply of electricity at subsidized rates to Sundar Estate, Lahore and Lasbela Estate.

Power Division, in its proposal has maintained that a number of Special Economic Zones /Industrial Estates have been established in the country. However, Sundar (Purchas electricity on bulk tariff from Lesco) and Lasbela Industrial Estates (LIEDA) (purchases electricity on bulk tariff from K-Electric) are quite different from others as both Industrial Estates are buying electricity from Discos on bulk tariff (B4 -tariff) and supply to its consumers at their own tariff.

Power Division, in its summary has proposed that both Estates should be supplied at the same rate at par with other Industrial Estates.

Approval of Technical Supplementary Grant amounting to Rs 84 million within sanctioned budget for purchase of spare parts for helicopter maintenance by headquarters of Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) during 2021-22 and commercial gas allocation from M/s United Energy Pakistan’s field are also on the agenda of the ECC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

