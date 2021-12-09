Navy test-fires land-to-air missile

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy (PN) Air Defence Unit on Wednesday conducted a successful test of the firing of a missile from land to air.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi expressed satisfaction with the operational readiness of the Pakistan Navy.

Navy DGPR said that the missiles from land successfully locked the target in the air. The event was witnessed by CNS Amjad Khan Niazi.

Navy Spokesperson said Pakistan Navy is ready to thwart any aggression. “The test conducted is exemplary evidence of operational capabilities and readiness of Pakistan Navy,” he added.