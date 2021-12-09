ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.49%)
ASC 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
ASL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.19%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
BYCO 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
FCCL 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.85%)
FFBL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.29%)
FFL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.05%)
GGGL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.54%)
GGL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
JSCL 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MDTL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.95%)
MLCF 32.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.45%)
NETSOL 94.68 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (4.1%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PAEL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.45%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
POWER 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
PRL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
PTC 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TELE 15.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.36%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 22.98 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.64%)
WTL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.97%)
BR100 4,487 Increased By ▲ 14.3 (0.32%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By ▲ 186.4 (1.06%)
KSE100 43,847 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,049 Increased By ▲ 43.7 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Navy test-fires land-to-air missile

INP 09 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy (PN) Air Defence Unit on Wednesday conducted a successful test of the firing of a missile from land to air.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi expressed satisfaction with the operational readiness of the Pakistan Navy.

Navy DGPR said that the missiles from land successfully locked the target in the air. The event was witnessed by CNS Amjad Khan Niazi.

Navy Spokesperson said Pakistan Navy is ready to thwart any aggression. “The test conducted is exemplary evidence of operational capabilities and readiness of Pakistan Navy,” he added.

pakistan navy Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi air missile

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Navy test-fires land-to-air missile

India defence chief among 13 dead in helicopter crash

Power Div authorised to recover ‘excess profit’ from NCPL

Fast-track basis: China, Pakistan agree to promote investment, industrial cooperation

Fitch foresees further hike in interest rate

Pakistan Army condoles death of Bipin Rawat, others

Veolia, Suez $14.7bn tie-up to win EU antitrust approval

PM launches mega health programme for KP

RLNG price reduced

US Summit for Democracy: Pakistan declines to participate

COAS for maintaining high vigil to guard against any threat: Commanders vow zero tolerance for incidents like Sialkot lynching

Read more stories