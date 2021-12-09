ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.49%)
ASC 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
ASL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.19%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
BYCO 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
FCCL 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.85%)
FFBL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.29%)
FFL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.05%)
GGGL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.54%)
GGL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
JSCL 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MDTL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.95%)
MLCF 32.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.45%)
NETSOL 94.68 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (4.1%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PAEL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.45%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
POWER 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
PRL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
PTC 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TELE 15.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.36%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 22.98 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.64%)
WTL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.97%)
BR100 4,487 Increased By ▲ 14.3 (0.32%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By ▲ 186.4 (1.06%)
KSE100 43,847 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,049 Increased By ▲ 43.7 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Bank Alfalah Islamic, Grand City sign MoU

Press Release 09 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah Islamic has joined hands with Grand City Kharian - a project of Eurobiz Corporation, to facilitate customers in fulfilling their dream of buying their own house.

The signing ceremony took place at Grand City’s Office located in Phase 6, DHA, Lahore. Senior management of Bank Alfalah Islamic including, Talat Khurshid Mian, Retail Head, Muhamid Jamal Ansari, Head Consumer Finance, Muhammad Raza Sayeed, Sales Head Home Musharakah along with Syed Salman bin WarisGillani, CEO Grand City and Sarfraz Ahmed, CFO, Grand City were present on the occasion.

Grand City Kharian is a project of Eurobiz Corporation, one of the leading companies in construction and development.

The firm’s impressive portfolio includes residential complexes, a commercial business center, luxury apartments and town homes.

The current project is one of the most dynamic housing societies located on Main GT Road between Islamabad and Lahore.

The strategic partnership between Bank Alfalah Islamic and Grand City will cater to the evolving financial needs of mutual customers by enabling them to avail numerous benefits being offered under the Government’s Low Cost Housing Scheme.

The combined expertise of both companies will help save time, reduce hassle, and create a seamless purchase and financing experience for customers. On the occasion, Head of Consumer Finance of Bank Alfalah Islamic, Muhamid Jamal Ansari said,

“The alliance between both the parties will play a key role in materializing the vision of our customers of buying their dream house.

Through this partnership, we will be providing an attractive Shariah Compliant House Financing package for Grand City & Bank Alfalah Islamic customers who want to enjoy international standards of infrastructure development with luxurious facilities.

Customers will also have an option of financing under Low Cost Housing Scheme. We are offering vast range of products to our customers including purchase of a house, purchase of a plot and construction, as well as development on a plot already purchased by customer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

bank alfalah mou low cost housing scheme construction development

