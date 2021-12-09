Bank Alfalah Islamic, Grand City sign MoU

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah Islamic has joined hands with Grand City Kharian - a project of Eurobiz Corporation, to facilitate customers in fulfilling their dream of buying their own house.

The signing ceremony took place at Grand City’s Office located in Phase 6, DHA, Lahore. Senior management of Bank Alfalah Islamic including, Talat Khurshid Mian, Retail Head, Muhamid Jamal Ansari, Head Consumer Finance, Muhammad Raza Sayeed, Sales Head Home Musharakah along with Syed Salman bin WarisGillani, CEO Grand City and Sarfraz Ahmed, CFO, Grand City were present on the occasion.

Grand City Kharian is a project of Eurobiz Corporation, one of the leading companies in construction and development.

The firm’s impressive portfolio includes residential complexes, a commercial business center, luxury apartments and town homes.

The current project is one of the most dynamic housing societies located on Main GT Road between Islamabad and Lahore.

The strategic partnership between Bank Alfalah Islamic and Grand City will cater to the evolving financial needs of mutual customers by enabling them to avail numerous benefits being offered under the Government’s Low Cost Housing Scheme.

The combined expertise of both companies will help save time, reduce hassle, and create a seamless purchase and financing experience for customers. On the occasion, Head of Consumer Finance of Bank Alfalah Islamic, Muhamid Jamal Ansari said,

“The alliance between both the parties will play a key role in materializing the vision of our customers of buying their dream house.

Through this partnership, we will be providing an attractive Shariah Compliant House Financing package for Grand City & Bank Alfalah Islamic customers who want to enjoy international standards of infrastructure development with luxurious facilities.

Customers will also have an option of financing under Low Cost Housing Scheme. We are offering vast range of products to our customers including purchase of a house, purchase of a plot and construction, as well as development on a plot already purchased by customer.

