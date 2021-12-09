Transfers, postings in LDA

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday notified the transfer and posting of 15 senior officers.

According to a notification issued by the LDA, Deputy Director Asim Mushtaq has been transferred from Directorate of Housing III to V while Deputy Director Wazir Khan has been transferred from Private Housing Schemes to Directorate of Housing VIII.

Deputy Director Accounts Rizwan Shaukat was transferred to the Directorate of Housing IX. Deputy Director Hassan Bilal was posted in the Private Housing Schemes Department and Deputy Director Ghulam Abbas was posted in Directorate of Housing I.

Moreover, Deputy Director Mirza Faiz-ur-Rehman was transferred from Directorate of Housing I to Housing II whereas Assistant Director Arsalan Amjad in DG Cell was posted in Directorate of Housing I. Assistant Director Musaddiq Shakir was transferred from Directorate of Housing V to III.

Assistant Mehtab Nabi was posted in Directorate of Housing I and Staff Officer Adnan Shahid was posted in Directorate of Housing VI. Assistant Director Rai Junaid Hussain was posted as State Officer in Directorate of Housing VII while Assistant Director Ahmed Rabbani and Assistant Director Imran Akhtar were posted in Directorate of Housing Nine.

Rai Wasim Haider, Assistant Director at Directorate of Housing III, was given additional charge of Housing IX.

