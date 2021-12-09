ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.49%)
ASC 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
ASL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.19%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
BYCO 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
FCCL 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.85%)
FFBL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.29%)
FFL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.05%)
GGGL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.54%)
GGL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
JSCL 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MDTL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.95%)
MLCF 32.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.45%)
NETSOL 94.68 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (4.1%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PAEL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.45%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
POWER 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
PRL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
PTC 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TELE 15.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.36%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 22.98 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.64%)
WTL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.97%)
BR100 4,487 Increased By ▲ 14.3 (0.32%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By ▲ 186.4 (1.06%)
KSE100 43,847 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,049 Increased By ▲ 43.7 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Transfers, postings in LDA

Recorder Report 09 Dec 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday notified the transfer and posting of 15 senior officers.

According to a notification issued by the LDA, Deputy Director Asim Mushtaq has been transferred from Directorate of Housing III to V while Deputy Director Wazir Khan has been transferred from Private Housing Schemes to Directorate of Housing VIII.

Deputy Director Accounts Rizwan Shaukat was transferred to the Directorate of Housing IX. Deputy Director Hassan Bilal was posted in the Private Housing Schemes Department and Deputy Director Ghulam Abbas was posted in Directorate of Housing I.

Moreover, Deputy Director Mirza Faiz-ur-Rehman was transferred from Directorate of Housing I to Housing II whereas Assistant Director Arsalan Amjad in DG Cell was posted in Directorate of Housing I. Assistant Director Musaddiq Shakir was transferred from Directorate of Housing V to III.

Assistant Mehtab Nabi was posted in Directorate of Housing I and Staff Officer Adnan Shahid was posted in Directorate of Housing VI. Assistant Director Rai Junaid Hussain was posted as State Officer in Directorate of Housing VII while Assistant Director Ahmed Rabbani and Assistant Director Imran Akhtar were posted in Directorate of Housing Nine.

Rai Wasim Haider, Assistant Director at Directorate of Housing III, was given additional charge of Housing IX.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

