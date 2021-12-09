ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.49%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 09 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Fauji Cement Company Ltd#       03-12-2021   09-12-2021                                   09-12-2021
Tri-Pack Films Ltd###           05-12-2021   11-12-2021
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Ltd.                 06-12-2021   13-12-2021     NIL                           13-12-2021
Summit Bank Ltd                 07-12-2021   14-12-2021     NIL                           14-12-2021
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd#             08-12-2021   15-12-2021                                   15-12-2021
Flying Cement Company Ltd#      09-12-2021   15-12-2021                                   15-12-2021
Octopus Digital Ltd#            09-12-2021   16-12-2021                                   16-12-2021
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd.     10-12-2021   16-12-2021
Pak Elektron Ltd#               13-12-2021   16-12-2021                                   16-12-2021
Kohinoor Energy Ltd             14-12-2021   16-12-2021     77.50%(i)      10-12-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd         10-12-2021   17-12-2021
Unity Foods Limitted            13-12-2021   17-12-2021     20.12% R##     09-12-2021
Pakistan Hotels
Developers Ltd.#                11-12-2021   18-12-2021                                   18-12-2021
First Equity Modaraba           11-12-2021   20-12-2021     5%(F)          09-12-2021     21-12-2021
East West Insurance
Company Ltd                     16-12-2021   20-12-2021     15% B          14-12-2021
Synthetic Products?
Enterprises Ltd#                17-12-2021   23-12-2021                                   23-12-2021
Systems Ltd#                    17-12-2021   23-12-2021                                   23-12-2021
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Ltd#                      17-12-2021   24-12-2021                                   24-12-2021
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd#         17-12-2021   24-12-2021                                   24-12-2021
Telecard Ltd#                   18-12-2021   24-12-2021                                   24-12-2021
IMAGE PAKISTAN LTD#             18-12-2021   24-12-2021                                   24-12-2021
(HBLTF C2) Habib Bank Ltd       20-12-2021   26-12-2021
Dandot Cement Company Ltd       20-12-2021   27-12-2021     NIL                           27-12-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Ltd          15-12-2021   28-12-2021
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd#      21-12-2021   28-12-2021                                   28-12-2021
BLESSED TEXTILES LTD#           21-12-2021   28-12-2021                                   28-12-2021
NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES LTD#        23-12-2021   29-12-2021                                   29-12-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd          17-12-2021   30-12-2021
A rchroma Pakistan Ltd          23-12-2021   30-12-2021     900%(F)        21-12-2021     30-12-2021
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd.     24-12-2021   07-01-2022
Siemens Engineering
(Pakistan) Ltd                  06-01-2022   13-01-2022     460%(F)        04-01-2022     13-01-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for Substaintial Acquisition of Voting Shares ###

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.17/- per share ##

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

