ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.49%)
ASC 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
ASL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.19%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
BYCO 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
FCCL 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.85%)
FFBL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.29%)
FFL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.05%)
GGGL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.54%)
GGL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
JSCL 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MDTL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.95%)
MLCF 32.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.45%)
NETSOL 94.68 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (4.1%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PAEL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.45%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
POWER 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
PRL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
PTC 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TELE 15.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.36%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 22.98 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.64%)
WTL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.97%)
BR100 4,487 Increased By ▲ 14.3 (0.32%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By ▲ 186.4 (1.06%)
KSE100 43,847 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,049 Increased By ▲ 43.7 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Army Chief chairs Corps Commanders Conference

  • Participants review global, regional, and domestic security milieu
BR Web Desk Updated 08 Dec 2021

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The participants reviewed the global, regional and domestic security milieu, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a series of tweets.

"Expressing satisfaction over security measures along the borders, COAS emphasised on maintaining high vigil to guard against any threat," ISPR said.

Referring to the brewing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, COAS said continuous support and timely international humanitarian assistance is imperative for "not only the peace and prosperity of Afghanistan but also for the stability of the region at large."

Taking note of the heinous lynching incident in Sialkot, the forum unequivocally affirmed zero tolerance for such elements so as to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country.

Expressing satisfaction over ongoing training activities in the Pakistan Army, COAS said objective evaluation of doctrine and training is necessary to evolve and meet emerging challenges in a technology-driven future battlefield.

Afghanistan COAS Bajwa Army Chief

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Army Chief chairs Corps Commanders Conference

ADB approves $603mn loan to support Pakistan's Ehsaas program

BioNTech, Pfizer vaccine neutralises Omicron with three shots

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens to record level

ECP warns PM against visiting Peshawar ahead of LG polls

Pakistan sweep Bangladesh series with 13 wickets on final day

Essential commodities: Prices declining, cabinet told

Ex-GB judge's name placed on PNIL, says Sheikh Rashid

New property valuation rates held in abeyance

PM sees over 1pc increase in growth by FY’s end

Read more stories