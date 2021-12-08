Army Chief chairs Corps Commanders Conference

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The participants reviewed the global, regional and domestic security milieu, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a series of tweets.

"Expressing satisfaction over security measures along the borders, COAS emphasised on maintaining high vigil to guard against any threat," ISPR said.

Referring to the brewing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, COAS said continuous support and timely international humanitarian assistance is imperative for "not only the peace and prosperity of Afghanistan but also for the stability of the region at large."

Taking note of the heinous lynching incident in Sialkot, the forum unequivocally affirmed zero tolerance for such elements so as to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country.

Expressing satisfaction over ongoing training activities in the Pakistan Army, COAS said objective evaluation of doctrine and training is necessary to evolve and meet emerging challenges in a technology-driven future battlefield.