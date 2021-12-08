Sri Lankan shares retreat as financial, consumer stocks fall

Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Wednesday, after gaining for two straight sessions, weighed down by losses in financial and consumer stocks.

The CSE All-Share index fell 0.61% to close at 11,021.07.

Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc and LOLC Finance Plc were the top drags on the index, dropping 9.3% each

The equity market's turnover was 5.67 billion rupees ($27.97 million), according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume fell to 617.4 million shares from 873.2 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 98.8 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The island-nation reported 748 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 569,171, while deaths rose by 21 to 14,505, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 63.16% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.