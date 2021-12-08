Hong Kong stocks close slightly up

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished slightly up Wednesday, following a strong lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.06 percent, or 13.21 points, to 23,996.87.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.18 percent, or 42.48 points, to 3,637.57, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained by 1.77 percent, or 43.80 points, to 2,521.29.