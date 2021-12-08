European stocks steady at open after surge

LONDON: Europe's top stock markets steadied at the open on Wednesday after surging the previous session on easing concerns over financial fallout from coronavirus variant Omicron.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 percent to 7,350.56 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index lost 0.2 percent to 15,781.87 points while the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.2 percent to 7,077.66.

Frankfurt and Paris closed up nearly three percent on Tuesday.