ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.29%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
FFBL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.87%)
FFL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
FNEL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.55%)
GGL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.92%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
JSCL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
KAPCO 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.81%)
NETSOL 95.05 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.51%)
PACE 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 20.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.06%)
PIBTL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
POWER 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
PRL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
PTC 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
TELE 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.83%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 22.96 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.55%)
WTL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.48%)
BR100 4,477 Increased By ▲ 4.2 (0.09%)
BR30 17,818 Increased By ▲ 223.5 (1.27%)
KSE100 43,769 Decreased By ▼ -84.1 (-0.19%)
KSE30 17,011 Increased By ▲ 5.7 (0.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
South African rand stronger on early Omicron signs; retail data in focus

Reuters 08 Dec 2021

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand extended this week's gains early on Wednesday, as signs that the Omicron coronavirus variant identified locally is causing mainly mild infections supported risk appetite.

Retail sales data for October due around 1100 GMT and business confidence figures for November due at 0930 GMT were also in focus.

At 0620 GMT, the rand traded at 15.8250 against the dollar, roughly 0.2% stronger than its previous close.

Financial markets have been highly sensitive to news about Omicron, which South Africa alerted the world to late last month, triggering global alarm and the imposition of travel restrictions.

But anecdotal accounts from South African doctors and researchers suggest that it may be causing less severe clinical symptoms than other coronavirus variants, though they caution that more research is needed before definitive conclusions can be drawn.

Also supporting sentiment, a proposal to change the constitution to explicitly allow expropriation of land with no compensation failed to win sufficient votes in parliament on Tuesday. Opposition parties and some investors have seen the proposal as threatening property rights.

Economists polled by Reuters have forecast that October retail sales will show growth of 1.8% year on year, slightly lower than September's 2.1% reading.

The retail sector has had a mixed year, as it was one of the major casualties from July riots that contributed to an economic contraction in the third quarter.

rand

