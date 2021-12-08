ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.29%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
FFBL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.87%)
FFL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
FNEL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.55%)
GGL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.92%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
JSCL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
KAPCO 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.81%)
NETSOL 95.05 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.51%)
PACE 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 20.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.06%)
PIBTL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
POWER 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
PRL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
PTC 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
TELE 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.83%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 22.96 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.55%)
WTL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.48%)
BR100 4,477 Increased By ▲ 4.2 (0.09%)
BR30 17,818 Increased By ▲ 223.5 (1.27%)
KSE100 43,769 Decreased By ▼ -84.1 (-0.19%)
KSE30 17,011 Increased By ▲ 5.7 (0.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian FX firm, equities gain as Omicron fears take a back seat

Reuters 08 Dec 2021

Asian currencies and stocks logged gains on Wednesday as concerns eased over the potential impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant, with the Thai baht scaling a near two-week high on brighter prospects for the tourism-reliant economy.

Equities in the region were broadly positive, with India's Nifty 50 advancing more than 1% after the central bank kept its key lending rate steady at record lows, while Thailand's benchmark added as much as 0.7%.

Indications that Omicron may be less severe than earlier feared, combined with news of China's monetary stimulus this week, has buoyed risk appetite in the region.

"The Omicron issue may just be a passing shower. None of the developments this week have proven otherwise," analysts at Singapore bank OCBC said in a note.

"Near-term, expect to see an ongoing reversal of the risk-off trades put on last week, with the cyclicals likely to continue outperforming on risk dynamics."

The Thai baht strengthened 0.4% to hit 33.45 per US dollar, its highest since Nov. 26, while the Malaysian ringgit was up 0.3%, marking its best intraday jump since the end of last month.

Elsewhere, South Korea's won firmed 0.4%, marking its best day this month, while Indonesia's rupiah and Singapore dollar both rose slightly.

The Indian rupee weakened to its lowest level since mid-October after the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee (MPC) stood pat on its key lending rate, as expected, while also gauging the impact of the Omicron variant.

"Believe the MPC will need to take note of resilient domestic demand and high input inflation going forward and pave the way for normalisation of crisis-level monetary policy while still maintaining an accommodative stance i.e. negative real policy rates," Prithviraj Srinivas, chief economist at Axis Capital, said.

Meanwhile, China's yuan hit an over three-year peak after the central bank set its daily fixing at a more than six-month high. Earlier this week, China, the region's top trading partner, cut the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve, its second such move this year.

Among regional equities, Indonesian shares added about 0.5%, South Korea's KOSPI advanced 1.5% to hit its highest since late-October, while Singaporean equities lost 0.2%.

Markets in the Philippines were closed for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields falls as much as 16.3 basis points to 6.355%

** China Evergrande hits new low on default worries; Kaisa misses pay date

** Thai c.bank urges banks to refrain from trading digital assets

Asian currencies coronavirus variant Omicron China's monetary stimulus

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Asian FX firm, equities gain as Omicron fears take a back seat

Helicopter crashes with Indian CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board

Essential commodities: Prices declining, cabinet told

New property valuation rates held in abeyance

PM sees over 1pc increase in growth by FY’s end

Hasan, Afridi push Bangladesh to brink after Sajid heroics

Top WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants

Regularisation of illegal buildings by Sindh govt: TI-P says draft ordinance violation of SC orders

Reduced rate of GST on petrol abolished

Pakistan's fashion e-commerce startup Clicky raises $2.4mn in pre-Series A funding

UN chief isolating after Covid-19 exposure

Read more stories