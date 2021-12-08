ANL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.14%)
ASC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
ASL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
BYCO 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FCCL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
FFBL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.87%)
FFL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
FNEL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
GGGL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.83%)
GGL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.3%)
HUMNL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.09%)
JSCL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
KAPCO 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.19%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.6%)
NETSOL 95.71 Increased By ▲ 4.76 (5.23%)
PACE 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.45%)
PIBTL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
POWER 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
PTC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.03%)
TELE 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.76%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.05 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.96%)
WTL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.48%)
BR100 4,482 Increased By ▲ 8.8 (0.2%)
BR30 17,834 Increased By ▲ 239.2 (1.36%)
KSE100 43,771 Decreased By ▼ -82.4 (-0.19%)
KSE30 17,010 Increased By ▲ 3.8 (0.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Djokovic on entry list for Australian Open, no Serena

AFP Updated 08 Dec 2021

MELBOURNE: Men's world number one Novak Djokovic was named among the entries for the Australian Open on Wednesday, following intense speculation about his vaccination status, but women's great Serena Williams was missing.

The Serbian had cast doubt on whether he would defend his Melbourne title next month, refusing to reveal whether he was inoculated against coronavirus, a requirement to play.

But after being named on Tuesday as part of the Serbia team for January's ATP Cup in Sydney that will precede the opening major of the year, he was also listed for the Grand Slam.

Williams, who is marooned on 23 Grand Slam titles -- one short of the all-time record held by Margaret Court -- had been expected to play, but she is not fully fit.

The American superstar turned 40 in September and may have played her last Australian Open.

The seven-time Melbourne champion said she had withdrawn following advice from her medical team.

"While this is never an easy decision to make, I am not where I need to be physically to compete," she said.

"Melbourne is one of my favourite cities to visit and I look forward to playing at the AO every year. I will miss seeing the fans, but am excited to return and compete at my highest level."

Despite Williams being stuck on 23 Slams, her French coach Patrick Mouratoglou told AFP in September her legacy was secure.

"I don't mean to disrespect Margaret Court, but it's another era. Yes, it would be better if Serena broke her record, but if she doesn't, she will still be the greatest player of all time," he said.

Otherwise, all of the women's top 20 were confirmed as playing, headlined by world number one Ashleigh Barty and Japanese star Naomi Osaka.

In the men's draw, Spain's Rafael Nadal will challenge Djokovic to be the first man in history to win 21 Grand Slam titles.

Swiss legend Roger Federer, who also has 20 Slam crowns, had already announced he would miss the event as he recovers from injury.

Ahead of the main draw being announced, Australian Open organisers had reiterated that all players must be vaccinated, amid reports they could seek a medical exemption for Djokovic with the backing of Tennis Australia.

Those reports were quickly shut down.

"All players, patrons and staff at the Australian Open have to be vaccinated," Tennis Australia said in a statement.

"Any suggestion that Tennis Australia is seeking 'loopholes' within this process is simply untrue."

'They're the rules'

Government officials in Victoria state, which hosts the Australian Open, have been adamant for months that only vaccinated players will be able to access Melbourne Park for the tournament from January 17-30.

And the state's Deputy Premier James Merlino rammed that home on Wednesday.

"Everyone's looking forward to the Australian Open and everyone who will attend -- spectators, players, officials, staff -- everyone is expected to be fully vaccinated," he told reporters.

"They're the rules. Medical exemptions are just that -- it's not a loophole for privileged tennis players."

Djokovic's father Srdjan last month suggested his son "probably won't" play in Australia.

"But I really don't know if that will happen. Probably not under these conditions, with this blackmail and when it's done that way."

Tournament chief Craig Tiley last month said he expected the vaccination rate among players would be tracking "towards 100 percent" by the time the Grand Slam starts.

Novak Djokovic Serena Williams Melbourne Park

