ANL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
ASC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
ASL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.31%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
BYCO 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.52%)
FFBL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
FNEL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
GGL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.26%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.48%)
JSCL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.8%)
KAPCO 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.12%)
KEL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.98%)
NETSOL 95.10 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (4.56%)
PACE 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
PAEL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
POWER 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
PRL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.81%)
PTC 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.73%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 38.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.46%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.11 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (5.24%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.96%)
BR100 4,492 Increased By ▲ 19.2 (0.43%)
BR30 17,928 Increased By ▲ 334.1 (1.9%)
KSE100 43,916 Increased By ▲ 62.2 (0.14%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 28.3 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
US oil may remain below $72.87; bounce incomplete

Reuters 08 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil faces a resistance at $72.87 per barrel. It may remain below this level or retreat into $69.80-$70.79 range.

The resistance is identified as the 100% projection level of an upward wave c from $65.60, which may end around $72.87 or extend into $74.98-$76.59 range.

A confirmed inverted head-and-shoulders suggests an extension of this wave towards $76.59.

It is not very clear how deep the current correction would be.

US oil may rise to $72.39; inverted H&SH pattern confirmed

The correction may be confined within the narrow range of $71.47-$72.87 or extend to $70.79 or $69.80. A break above $72.87 could confirm the continuation of the wave c.

On the daily chart, the strong rise from the Dec. 2 low of $62.43 still looks like a pullback towards a rising trendline.

The longer oil hovers around $71.69, the more likely it revisit $62.43. Even though the inverted head-and-shoulders suggests a target of $76.59, oil may fail to fulfil this target as well.

A break below $69.36 would indicate a continuation of the downtrend.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

