ANL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
ASC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
ASL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.31%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
BYCO 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
FCCL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.58%)
FFBL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.38%)
FNEL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
GGL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.68%)
HUMNL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.96%)
JSCL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.8%)
KAPCO 31.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.93%)
KEL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.13%)
NETSOL 95.05 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.51%)
PACE 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.17%)
PAEL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
POWER 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.97%)
PTC 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.73%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 38.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.46%)
TELE 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.44%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.51%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.96%)
BR100 4,491 Increased By ▲ 17.6 (0.39%)
BR30 17,915 Increased By ▲ 321.1 (1.82%)
KSE100 43,917 Increased By ▲ 63.1 (0.14%)
KSE30 17,036 Increased By ▲ 29.8 (0.18%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may bounce to $1,805; bears to bite back soon

  • A retracement analysis reveals an immediate target of $1,805
Reuters 08 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may rise to $1,805 per ounce, as it has more or less broken a resistance at $1,789.

A five-wave cycle from $1,876.90 has completed. The current bounce may extend to the peak of the wave iv around $1,819.

A retracement analysis reveals an immediate target of $1,805.

The bounce may be weak, limited to the resistance zone of $1,805-$1,819, as the downtrend from $1,876.90 could extend far below $1,761.

Spot gold may test $1,789; weak bounce incomplete

Support is at $1,778, a break below which could cause a fall into $1,761-$1,769 range. On the daily chart, a retracement analysis reveals a similar target of $1,803.

The downtrend from $1,876.90 remains intact, as both a wedge and the wave pattern suggest a further slide to $1,684.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may bounce to $1,805; bears to bite back soon

New property valuation rates held in abeyance

PM sees over 1pc increase in growth by FY’s end

Sajid takes eight wickets to give Pakistan chance of Test win

Regularisation of illegal buildings by Sindh govt: TI-P says draft ordinance violation of SC orders

Reduced rate of GST on petrol abolished

UN chief isolating after Covid-19 exposure

Purchase of up to 74pc shares of PSM: PC yet to receive Statement of Qualifications

Dawood informed: Chinese firms capture half of mobile market

Burns out first ball of Ashes as England struggle to 59-4 at lunch

Govt decides to import urea from China

Read more stories