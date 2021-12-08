Spot gold may bounce to $1,805; bears to bite back soon

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may rise to $1,805 per ounce, as it has more or less broken a resistance at $1,789.

A five-wave cycle from $1,876.90 has completed. The current bounce may extend to the peak of the wave iv around $1,819.

A retracement analysis reveals an immediate target of $1,805.

The bounce may be weak, limited to the resistance zone of $1,805-$1,819, as the downtrend from $1,876.90 could extend far below $1,761.

Spot gold may test $1,789; weak bounce incomplete

Support is at $1,778, a break below which could cause a fall into $1,761-$1,769 range. On the daily chart, a retracement analysis reveals a similar target of $1,803.

The downtrend from $1,876.90 remains intact, as both a wedge and the wave pattern suggest a further slide to $1,684.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.