Ashes play abandoned after England 147 all out in 1st Test
Updated 08 Dec 2021
BRISBANE: Rain and bad light forced play to be abandoned on day one of the first Test between Australia and England at the Gabba on Wednesday.
After England were bowled out for 147 on the stroke of the tea interval, heavy rain began to fall.
When the rain eventually stopped, umpires Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker adjudged the light to be too poor for Australia to begin their first innings.
Play will begin 30 minutes early on Thursday at 9:30 am (2330 GMT Thursday).
