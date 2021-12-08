ANL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
Hasan, Afridi push Bangladesh to brink after Sajid heroics

AFP Updated 08 Dec 2021

DHAKA: Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi claimed two wickets each after Pakistan enforced the follow-on in search of victory on the final day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The hosts were 72-4 by lunch on the fifth day and still need either 141 runs to bring Pakistan back to the crease or survive two sessions to salvage a draw.

Liton Das was batting on 27 alongside Mushfiqur Rahim on 16 after Hasan dismissed debutant Mahmudul Hasan (six) and skipper Mominul Haque (seven), while Afridi claimed Shadman Islam (two) and Najmul Hossain (six).

Off-spinner Sajid Khan finished the first innings with 8-42 in the morning session as Pakistan bowled out Bangladesh for 87 runs, the side's lowest ever total at home.

The hosts could only add another 11 runs to their overnight total after resuming with three wickets remaining, and trailed by 213 after the first innings.

Sajid, who claimed six wickets on Tuesday, struck in his first over of the morning to trap Taijul Islam leg before for a duck before Afridi bowled Khaled Ahmed for none in the next over.

Shakib Al Hasan was the last man dismissed when he holed out a catch to Azhar Ali at short cover off Sajid after making 33 runs, the highest in Bangladesh innings.

Only 63.2 overs of play were possible in the first three days because of rain and bad light.

Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after an eight-wicket win in Chittagong.

