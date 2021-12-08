PARTLY FACETIOUS: But some are more equal to others

“The Khan believes in treating everyone equally and…”

“But some are more equal to others.”

“Oye he doesn’t fire anyone — just transfers them and to be that’s a mark of humanity and equality. His approach reminds me of the much cited verse by the Poet of the East: aik-he-saf-main-kharay-ho-gaye-Mehmood-o-Ayaz, na-koi-banda-raha-aur-na-koi-banda-nawaz — for those who don’t understand Urdu this translated means that high and low born stood in single file, side by side, when praying.”

“Hmmm.”

“That’s it!? Well, I for one am so glad you are not in a facetious mood — I was half expecting you to zero in on nawaz and then talk of Nawaz Sharif…”

“Not when you cite Iqbal, he predates all our living politicians. Now if you had mentioned the constitutional clause requiring all politicians to be sadiq (faithful) and ameen (honest) I would urge all mothers to follow the example set by the mothers of Ayaz Sadiq and Ameen Gandapur and…”

“Ha, ha, right takes away the pressure from their children right.”

“Right, anyway when I cited Iqbal’s verse I was thinking of GSF, Gill the slippery Fish, special assistant to the prime minister with a reported degree from University of Malaya and Hasaan Khawar, special assistant to the Punjab chief minister from Harvard Kennedy School, coming up with the same thought: that the low turnout in NA 133 Lahore was because The Khan’s selection - first the Husband Cheema and then the wife Mrs Cheema - were disqualified for violating the electoral code of conduct…”

“Why? Hey if defaming one’s opponents without proof was violative of the electoral code of conduct no one would be able to stand for elections in this country. But anyway the same thought – it comes from The Khan I reckon.”

“Hey don’t be facetious — anyway I wanted to recommend to The Khan that since he is honest and loves the poor why not put that in the constitution…”

“Hmmm, 20 November is long over…”

“Nothing is over till it’s over my friend. Not in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

“That’s certainly true.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021