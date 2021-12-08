ANL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.36%)
ASC 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.71%)
ASL 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.38%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
BYCO 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.52%)
FFBL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
FNEL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
GGL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.06%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.48%)
JSCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2%)
KAPCO 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
KEL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.53%)
NETSOL 95.25 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (4.73%)
PACE 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PAEL 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.73%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
POWER 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
PRL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.38%)
PTC 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.73%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.85%)
TELE 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.79%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.10 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (5.19%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.96%)
BR100 4,496 Increased By ▲ 23.4 (0.52%)
BR30 17,953 Increased By ▲ 358.8 (2.04%)
KSE100 43,954 Increased By ▲ 100.2 (0.23%)
KSE30 17,052 Increased By ▲ 46.1 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: But some are more equal to others

Anjum Ibrahim 08 Dec 2021

“The Khan believes in treating everyone equally and…”

“But some are more equal to others.”

“Oye he doesn’t fire anyone — just transfers them and to be that’s a mark of humanity and equality. His approach reminds me of the much cited verse by the Poet of the East: aik-he-saf-main-kharay-ho-gaye-Mehmood-o-Ayaz, na-koi-banda-raha-aur-na-koi-banda-nawaz — for those who don’t understand Urdu this translated means that high and low born stood in single file, side by side, when praying.”

“Hmmm.”

“That’s it!? Well, I for one am so glad you are not in a facetious mood — I was half expecting you to zero in on nawaz and then talk of Nawaz Sharif…”

“Not when you cite Iqbal, he predates all our living politicians. Now if you had mentioned the constitutional clause requiring all politicians to be sadiq (faithful) and ameen (honest) I would urge all mothers to follow the example set by the mothers of Ayaz Sadiq and Ameen Gandapur and…”

“Ha, ha, right takes away the pressure from their children right.”

“Right, anyway when I cited Iqbal’s verse I was thinking of GSF, Gill the slippery Fish, special assistant to the prime minister with a reported degree from University of Malaya and Hasaan Khawar, special assistant to the Punjab chief minister from Harvard Kennedy School, coming up with the same thought: that the low turnout in NA 133 Lahore was because The Khan’s selection - first the Husband Cheema and then the wife Mrs Cheema - were disqualified for violating the electoral code of conduct…”

“Why? Hey if defaming one’s opponents without proof was violative of the electoral code of conduct no one would be able to stand for elections in this country. But anyway the same thought – it comes from The Khan I reckon.”

“Hey don’t be facetious — anyway I wanted to recommend to The Khan that since he is honest and loves the poor why not put that in the constitution…”

“Hmmm, 20 November is long over…”

“Nothing is over till it’s over my friend. Not in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

“That’s certainly true.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Ayaz Sadiq NA 133 Lahore

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

PARTLY FACETIOUS: But some are more equal to others

New property valuation rates held in abeyance

PM sees over 1pc increase in growth by FY’s end

Sajid takes eight wickets to give Pakistan chance of Test win

Regularisation of illegal buildings by Sindh govt: TI-P says draft ordinance violation of SC orders

Reduced rate of GST on petrol abolished

UN chief isolating after Covid-19 exposure

Purchase of up to 74pc shares of PSM: PC yet to receive Statement of Qualifications

Dawood informed: Chinese firms capture half of mobile market

Burns out first ball of Ashes as England struggle to 59-4 at lunch

Govt decides to import urea from China

Read more stories