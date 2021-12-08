ANL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
ASC 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.63%)
ASL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.05%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
BYCO 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
FCCL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.4%)
FFBL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
FNEL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
GGGL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.33%)
GGL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.87%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.31%)
JSCL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.6%)
KAPCO 32.09 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.69%)
KEL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.41%)
NETSOL 95.95 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (5.5%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
PIBTL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
POWER 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.86%)
PRL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.71%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 37.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.48%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.30 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (6.1%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.96%)
BR100 4,500 Increased By ▲ 26.7 (0.6%)
BR30 17,972 Increased By ▲ 377.8 (2.15%)
KSE100 43,991 Increased By ▲ 137.7 (0.31%)
KSE30 17,070 Increased By ▲ 64.5 (0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shehbaz rejects hike in electricity tariff

Recorder Report 08 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Terming Rs3.75 per unit hike in electricity tariff as proof of the IMF slavery, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that high power prices would trigger unemployment and inflation in the country thus drowning the economy.

Lashing out at the PTI government for hike in electricity price, he said the anti-people and cruel decisions of the government were hitting the poor people and country’s economy like a bolt from the blue. “The government has cut a joke with the people after imposing petroleum development levy and sales tax,” he said, adding, “The PML-N rejects the government rational and its measures altogether.”

He said the economists were questioning the rationale behind government’s agreement with the IMF believing that the government had put aside country’s national interests for getting loan.

The PML-N President criticized the PTI government for not providing relief to masses after the oil prices cut in the international market. He said he had also warned the government about its ‘hot money’ pursuit which had damaged the economy.

Shehbaz wondered why the people should not call Prime Minister Imran Khan ‘thief’ seeing that our rupee was losing value in his tenure spanning on almost three and half years.

The Pak rupee shed its value by Rs54, in 40 months; the rupee was depreciated by 30.5% when compared with the US dollar. After the Fall of Dhaka when rupee shed its value by 58%, this is the biggest ever depreciation of our currency, he lamented.

He further said the government was going to take the fiscal measures of Rs800 billion after which the economy would come under pressure. He described the reduction of Rs250 billion development expenditures and Rs550 billion new taxes totally unjustified. The nation was in dire need of true representatives, able and honest leadership, he asserted. He claimed that in the Nawaz Sharif tenure, Pakistan was regarded as one of the 20 rising economies of the world, but now it was a crisis-hit country.

The PML-N leader asked the present government that instead of putting country’s security and economy at jeopardy, it should confess to its failure in the best national interest. Imran Niazi should not play with the people’s lives and national security only to boost his ego and incompetence, he said.

Shehbaz deplored that increasing the valuation of immovable properties from 35 to 700 was a blatant mistake that would close down all economic activities in the country. After this step, people would not invest in properties and tax revenues would be decreased, he added. This would also have a negative impact on iron, cement blocks, brick and more than 50 other factories related to the construction industry, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shehbaz Sharif IMF PTI Government PMLN electricity tariff

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Shehbaz rejects hike in electricity tariff

New property valuation rates held in abeyance

PM sees over 1pc increase in growth by FY’s end

Regularisation of illegal buildings by Sindh govt: TI-P says draft ordinance violation of SC orders

Reduced rate of GST on petrol abolished

UN chief isolating after Covid-19 exposure

Purchase of up to 74pc shares of PSM: PC yet to receive Statement of Qualifications

Dawood informed: Chinese firms capture half of mobile market

Bangladesh 87 all out in second Pakistan Test

Burns out first ball of Ashes as England struggle to 59-4 at lunch

Govt decides to import urea from China

Read more stories