ANL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.36%)
ASC 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.71%)
ASL 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
BYCO 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.52%)
FFBL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
FFL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.48%)
FNEL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
GGL 26.78 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.37%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.83%)
JSCL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.6%)
KAPCO 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MDTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.53%)
NETSOL 95.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (5%)
PACE 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.83%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
POWER 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
PRL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.38%)
PTC 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.73%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.98%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (5.42%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.96%)
BR100 4,497 Increased By ▲ 24.1 (0.54%)
BR30 17,965 Increased By ▲ 371 (2.11%)
KSE100 43,970 Increased By ▲ 116.8 (0.27%)
KSE30 17,058 Increased By ▲ 52 (0.31%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Woman bank cashier in Multan flees with Rs2.3m?

INP 08 Dec 2021

MULTAN: A woman bank cashier is said to have fled with Rs2.3 million cash in Multan on Tuesday. As per details, the woman cashier received cash and cheques from the customers but deposited them into her personal account instead of account holders.

The cashier worked in the said private bank from June to August and “fled”, the FIA officials said. The case of the fraud has been registered against the woman cashier on the complaint of area sales manager. An investigation is underway into the matter.

FIA crime woman bank woman cashier

