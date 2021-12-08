Woman bank cashier in Multan flees with Rs2.3m?

MULTAN: A woman bank cashier is said to have fled with Rs2.3 million cash in Multan on Tuesday. As per details, the woman cashier received cash and cheques from the customers but deposited them into her personal account instead of account holders.

The cashier worked in the said private bank from June to August and “fled”, the FIA officials said. The case of the fraud has been registered against the woman cashier on the complaint of area sales manager. An investigation is underway into the matter.