National Voters’ Day observed in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: National Voter’s Day has been observed by the Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday to highlight the importance of vote across the country, in this regard, a seminar was organized by the District Election Commissioner Hyderabad office at Government Noor Muhammad High School, Hyderabad.

Speaking at the seminar, District Election Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Yousuf Majidano said the Election Commission of Pakistan is committed to provide detailed information to the people about the electoral process and to encourage them to use their vote properly so that they could take part in the election process.

He said voter education committees have been formed in all the districts of the province and to create awareness among the masses seminars and rallies are being organized.

He appealed to the youth to register their vote and be part of the democratic process by casting their vote during the elections. He said if the people were aware of the importance of voting, they would be able to elect their rightful representatives and send them to the parliaments which would guarantee the rights and development of the people. He said that those who do not vote in the elections are making a big mistake, “This practice must end because the formation of our society depends on the electoral process”, he added.

He further said to increase the turnout during elections it is compulsory to create awareness among the people about the importance of voting. Additional Director Colleges Hyderabad Prof Shahabuddin Siddiqui, Additional Regional Director Social Welfare Hyderabad Mehboob zaman, Election Officer Hyderabad Abdul Hafeez and others concerned also addressed the seminar and officers of various government departments, members of Voters Education Committee, representatives of NGOs, political and social figures as well as large number of citizens and students attended the seminar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021