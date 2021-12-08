ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,413 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,349 Decreased By -128.4 (-0.73%)
KSE100 43,396 Decreased By -123.1 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,901 Decreased By -56.5 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,823
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,761
39524hr
Sindh
477,721
Punjab
443,794
Balochistan
33,528
Islamabad
108,081
KPK
180,611
WB country director meets FBR chairman

Press Release Updated 11 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank Country Director, Najy Benhassine, called on Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed here at FBR (HQs) to review the implementation of the World Bank’s flagship Program, Pakistan Raises Revenue (PRR).

The WB Country Director appreciated the efforts made by Chairman FBR and his team in implementing the instant program in letter and spirit and conveyed full satisfaction of the World Bank over the pace and progress of the Program.

The FBR team indicated the areas where FBR and World Bank could achieve the agreed Program Deliverables through mutual efforts.

Team FBR further emphasized on avenues in which the program could be made more effective in achieving the overarching objectives of ensuring a sustainable increase in revenues. The World Bank team assured FBR of their continued support in the implementation of the Program.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

World Bank FBR Najy Benhassine World Bank’s flagship Program Pakistan Raises Revenue (PRR)

