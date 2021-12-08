WB country director meets FBR chairman

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank Country Director, Najy Benhassine, called on Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed here at FBR (HQs) to review the implementation of the World Bank’s flagship Program, Pakistan Raises Revenue (PRR).

The WB Country Director appreciated the efforts made by Chairman FBR and his team in implementing the instant program in letter and spirit and conveyed full satisfaction of the World Bank over the pace and progress of the Program.

The FBR team indicated the areas where FBR and World Bank could achieve the agreed Program Deliverables through mutual efforts.

Team FBR further emphasized on avenues in which the program could be made more effective in achieving the overarching objectives of ensuring a sustainable increase in revenues. The World Bank team assured FBR of their continued support in the implementation of the Program.

