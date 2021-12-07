ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
Sri Lankan shares extend gains to second day as industrials rise

Reuters 07 Dec 2021

Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Tuesday, rising for a second straight session, as heavyweight industrial stocks gained.

The CSE All-Share index added 0.49% to end at 11,088.17.

Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings and Richard Pieris & Company were the top boosts to the index, gaining 1.6% and 8.1%, respectively.

The equity market's turnover was 6.02 billion rupees ($29.73 million), according to stock exchange data.

Trading volume rose to 873.2 million shares from about 253 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares rebound after Friday's selloff

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 122.1 million rupees, as per exchange data.

The island-nation reported 741 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 568,423, while deaths rose by 23 to 14,484, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 63.14% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

