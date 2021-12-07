ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
German industrial production rebounds in October

AFP 07 Dec 2021

BERLIN: German industrial production rose in October after two months of declines, offering a glimpse of light after a series of gloomy economic indicators over raw material shortages that have fuelled rising prices.

Germany's industry produced 2.8 percent more compared to a month ago, data published by the federal statistics office Destatis showed on Tuesday.

"It's good news at the right time," said Jens-Oliver Niklasch, economist at the regional public bank LBBW.

The indicator had dropped 3.5 percent in August and 0.5 percent in September, leading analysts surveyed by Bloomberg to plump for a one percent rise in October.

On a year-on-year basis, the German industry contracted by 0.6 percent, and is still 6.5 percent below the level before the pandemic.

ING macroeconomist Carsten Brzeski said Tuesday's figures were "finally a glimmer of hope", but he warns that the optimism may prove short-lived.

"Industrial production had been so weak that any single container coming to Germany and every handful of microchips would immediately lead to a pick-up in production," he observed.

German industrial orders up slightly in September

"However, supply chain frictions have not been resolved, implying that the October industrial data is rather a short-lived rebound than the start of a sustainable recovery or turning point."

The coronavirus pandemic has led to disruptions in supply chains across the globe, causing shortages of everything from wood to semiconductors.

Germany has reported a series of indicators in the red, while the country battles a violent fourth wave of the pandemic.

Data from Destatis published Monday showed industrial orders in Europe's largest economy fell by 6.9 percent in October compared with the previous month, after a small 1.8 percent rise in September.

Germany's Bundesbank expects zero-growth in the fourth quarter, after 1.7 percent for the third quarter. The German government has predicted overall growth to reach 2.6 percent for the year.

German industrial production

