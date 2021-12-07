Hong Kong stocks close sharply up

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished higher Tuesday on receding fears around the Omicron coronavirus variant and signs of China's central bank limiting the fallout from debt crises in the country's property sector.

The Hang Seng Index was up 2.72 percent, or 634.28 points, to 23,983.66.

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.16 percent, or 5.78 points, to 3,595.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.72 percent, or 18.01 points, to 2,477.49.