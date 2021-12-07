Rizwan, Alam help Pakistan regroup after rain delay

DHAKA: Mohammad Rizwan and Fawad Alam shared 45 runs in an unbroken stand to help Pakistan consolidate their innings in the rain-hit second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The visitors reached 242-4 in their first innings at lunch on the fourth day with Rizwan -- who survived two reviews -- batting on 26 and Alam 19.

Pakistan lost two quick wickets early in the day after yet another delayed start following day three's complete wash-out at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Only 63.2 overs of play were possible in the first two days because of rain and bad light, with Pakistan reaching 188-2 after electing to bat first.

Ebadot Hossain dismissed Azhar Ali for 56 runs in the second over of the day as wicketkeeper Liton Das took a simple catch after a top-edge.

Pace bowler Khaled Ahmed trapped Babar Azam leg-before for his maiden Test wicket three overs later as the Pakistan skipper was out for 76 runs, adding just five to his overnight 71.

Rizwan was given out twice, on 0 and 12, off the bowling of Ebadot and Taijul Islam respectively, but on both occasions he survived on review.

Taijul took the first two Pakistan wickets, on the opening day, before rain interrupted the game.

Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after an eight-wicket win in Chittagong.