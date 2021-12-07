ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
ASL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.35%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.63%)
FFBL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
FFL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
FNEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.26%)
GGGL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.17%)
GGL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
JSCL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.09%)
KAPCO 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.79%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.33%)
NETSOL 90.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.19%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PAEL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
POWER 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
PRL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.05%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.89%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
TRG 87.18 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (10.09%)
UNITY 21.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.5%)
BR100 4,494 Increased By ▲ 96.2 (2.19%)
BR30 17,564 Increased By ▲ 571.8 (3.37%)
KSE100 44,013 Increased By ▲ 732.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 17,106 Increased By ▲ 328.4 (1.96%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,784
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,393
23224hr
Sindh
476,958
Punjab
443,560
Balochistan
33,509
Islamabad
107,960
KPK
180,412
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2021
Markets

Brent oil to rise to $76.14; steady on upward wave c

Reuters 07 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test the resistance at $74.51 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising towards $76.14.

The contract is riding on a wave c, which is travelling towards $76.14, its 100% projection level. The strong momentum of this wave suggests a remote chance of its completion around $73.50.

An inverted head-and-shoulders has been confirmed, indicating a higher target of $80.40.

A drop from the current level will be regarded as a pullback towards the neckline of the pattern. The pullback may be limited to $72.69.

Brent oil to rise towards $75.61; bottom pattern spotted

On the daily chart, the rise could no longer be considered as a pullback towards the upper channel, as oil is likely to break a key resistance at $73.50 and rise further towards $77.96-$81.57 range, based on the signals of hourly chart.

The nature of the current rise remains unclear. It could have been driven by a wave B, the second wave of a correction from the Oct. 25 high of $86.70. Under this scenario, the rise may complete below $81.57.

A bullish scenario is the uptrend from $15.98 has resumed. A further observation is needed to prove this assumption.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent oil

Comments

1000 characters

