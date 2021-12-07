Brent oil to rise to $76.14; steady on upward wave c

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test the resistance at $74.51 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising towards $76.14.

The contract is riding on a wave c, which is travelling towards $76.14, its 100% projection level. The strong momentum of this wave suggests a remote chance of its completion around $73.50.

An inverted head-and-shoulders has been confirmed, indicating a higher target of $80.40.

A drop from the current level will be regarded as a pullback towards the neckline of the pattern. The pullback may be limited to $72.69.

Brent oil to rise towards $75.61; bottom pattern spotted

On the daily chart, the rise could no longer be considered as a pullback towards the upper channel, as oil is likely to break a key resistance at $73.50 and rise further towards $77.96-$81.57 range, based on the signals of hourly chart.

The nature of the current rise remains unclear. It could have been driven by a wave B, the second wave of a correction from the Oct. 25 high of $86.70. Under this scenario, the rise may complete below $81.57.

A bullish scenario is the uptrend from $15.98 has resumed. A further observation is needed to prove this assumption.

