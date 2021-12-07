ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
ASL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.35%)
FCCL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.63%)
FFBL 24.11 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.12%)
FFL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
FNEL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.26%)
GGGL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.17%)
GGL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
JSCL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.09%)
KAPCO 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.79%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.33%)
NETSOL 90.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.19%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PAEL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
POWER 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.06%)
PRL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.05%)
PTC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.89%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
TRG 87.18 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (10.09%)
UNITY 21.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.5%)
BR100 4,494 Increased By ▲ 95.7 (2.18%)
BR30 17,562 Increased By ▲ 570 (3.35%)
KSE100 44,007 Increased By ▲ 726.2 (1.68%)
KSE30 17,110 Increased By ▲ 332.6 (1.98%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,784
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,393
23224hr
Sindh
476,958
Punjab
443,560
Balochistan
33,509
Islamabad
107,960
KPK
180,412
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares open higher as metals gain, Omicron fears ease

Reuters 07 Dec 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares bounced back on Tuesday from a more than three-month closing low, aided by gains in metal and banking stocks, as concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant eased.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.8% at 17,047.30 by 0347 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.78% to 57,187.41.

The Nifty bank index climbed 1.3%, while the Nifty metal index jumped 2%. Heavyweight steel makers Tata Steel and state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd were up 2.3% and 2.5%, respectively.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease official, told CNN on Monday that it does not look like Omicron has a "great degree of severity."

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd gained 1.6% after the carmaker said on Monday it would hike prices of its commercial vehicles from January.

Indian shares

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares open higher as metals gain, Omicron fears ease

FCA for September: NEPRA okays Rs3.75 hike in KE tariff

Counter-terrorism: Action plan will be reviewed

$1bn ‘economic plan’ wins ADB’s approval

Indus Basin’s ecological restoration: PM approves concept plan

Notices to Nawaz, late wife: SC dismisses FBR’s plea

Play resumes in Bangladesh-Pakistan Test after rains

Saudi strikes Sanaa after Yemen Huthis fire missile: official media

Malala Yousafzai calls for stronger US support of Afghan women

Syrian private airline to start operations from 15th

Suu Kyi jailed for two years

Read more stories