President promulgates NADRA amendment ordinance

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi promulgated the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021. The president promulgated the ordinance under Article 89 of the Constitution of Pakistan. This ordinance amends section 7 of the NADRA Ordinance, 2000.

According to the ordinance, all agencies will be obliged to provide data to the NADRA, immediately. If the agencies do not provide data to the NADRA that will be considered as irregularity and action will be taken under relevant law.

NADRA empowered to share citizens' details with FBR

According to the ordinance, in amendment of Section 7 of Ordinance 2000, “(4) Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in any other law for the time being in force or any agreement or instrument whatsoever, every user and feeder agency shall promptly provide data to the Authority as specified and required by it for the purposes of this Ordinance.(5) Whoever contravenes the provisions of sub-section (4) shall be guilty of misconduct and liable for action under the relevant law upon a complaint made to the Authority.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021