World Soil Day observed

HYDERABAD: Agriculture and Soil experts of Sindh fear that rapidly increasing salinity in the soil could pose a serious threat to food security and rising salinity in agricultural land due to various reasons is having a profound effect on the agricultural production of the country.

World Soil Day was observed and hosted by Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam in the collaboration of Soil Science Society of Pakistan, Soil Science Department and Farm Advisory Center on Monday.

Addressing a seminar on “Halt soil salinization, boost soil productivity” at Dr AM Sheikh Auditorium Hall, Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agricultural University (SAU), said that climate change, rising substandard groundwater in agriculture land and sea water interference are the main reasons for the increase in salinity in agricultural land.

He said that with a focus on reducing the salinity of the soil, research on crop cultivation on saline affected lands should be intensified in this regard he also announced the establishment of Bio-Saline Agriculture Center at Sindh Agricultural University.

