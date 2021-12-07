ANL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.18%)
ASC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.17%)
ASL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.52%)
FCCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFBL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
FFL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
GGGL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
GGL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
JSCL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
KAPCO 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.85%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.34%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PAEL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
PRL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
TELE 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.56%)
TRG 79.19 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.59%)
WTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,398 Increased By ▲ 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 16,992 Increased By ▲ 128.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 43,281 Increased By ▲ 47.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,777 Increased By ▲ 59.2 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,784
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,393
23224hr
Sindh
476,958
Punjab
443,560
Balochistan
33,509
Islamabad
107,960
KPK
180,412
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dow bounces back on cyclical boost; Nvidia leads tech stocks lower

Reuters 07 Dec 2021

NEW YORK: The Dow jumped over 1% on Monday as economy-linked banks and energy stocks came roaring back after sharp declines in the previous week, while technology stocks struggled to keep pace as Nvidia dragged down chipmakers.

Blue-chip stocks such as Goldman Sachs, 3M Co , Boeing Co and Chevron Corp all rose more than 1%, powering the Dow Jones Industrial Average higher. All of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were trading higher, with financials, industrials, energy and materials adding more than 1% each.

“Investors are using this as an opportunity to step in to names that they’re comfortable with, sort of the large-cap blue-chip stocks and they’re testing the market,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth Management. “If today’s strength in the blue-chips can sort of sustain itself that might give the rest of the market the ability to start to feel some confidence.”

The S&P 500 technology sector index fell 0.1%, being dragged lower by a 5.4% drop in high-flying shares of Nvidia Corp. Peers Qualcomm Inc and Advanced Micro Devices Inc also declined, while the Philadelphia SE Sector index slid 1.5%.

Tesla Inc fell 3.1%, weighing down the Nasdaq index after Reuters reported that the US SEC has opened a probe into the electric-car maker over whistleblower claims on solar panel defects. Wall Street’s major indexes swung wildly last week as investors digested Omicron news and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments about speedier taper to tackle surging inflation.

Powell’s comments also spurred bets of early interest rate hikes next year, with market participants shifting to cyclical and so-called value names from tech-heavy growth stocks, expecting them to perform better in an environment of tightening monetary policy. The Russell 1000 value index has gained nearly 1.6% so far in December, outperforming its growth counterpart, which dropped over 3%.

At 10:17 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 575.78 points, or 1.67%, at 35,155.86, the S&P 500 was up 45.84 points, or 1.01%, at 4,584.27, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 65.63 points, or 0.44%, at 15,151.10. After a mixed jobs report last week, focus will now be on the release of consumer price index and core inflation readings on Friday for clues on the trajectory of the Fed’s policy decision at its December meeting.

Kohl’s Corp rose 7.6% after hedge fund Engine Capital LP said it is pushing the department-store chain to consider a sale of the company or separate its e-commerce division to improve its lagging stock price.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.49-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.23-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 17 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and 512 new lows.

S&P 500 Goldman Sachs Dow Jones Industrial Average Dow Jones Robert Pavlik S&P 500 technology sector

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dow bounces back on cyclical boost; Nvidia leads tech stocks lower

Counter-terrorism: Action plan will be reviewed

$1bn ‘economic plan’ wins ADB’s approval

Indus Basin’s ecological restoration: PM approves concept plan

Notices to Nawaz, late wife: SC dismisses FBR’s plea

Syrian private airline to start operations from 15th

Suu Kyi jailed for two years

Remains of Sri Lankan national repatriated to Colombo

Cabinet likely to discuss ‘violence in garb of blasphemy’

PDM says will hold ‘anti-inflation march’ on March 23rd

PM opens Kamyab Jawan Sports drive

Read more stories