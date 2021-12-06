UK car sales stabilise after four months of falls

LONDON: New car sales in Britain stabilised last month, after slumping for four straight months on the global semiconductor shortage, industry data showed Monday.

The nation's mainly foreign-owned automakers sold a combined 115,706 vehicles in November, up 1.7 percent with the same month of last year, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said in a statement, noting solid demand for electric cars.

However, the SMMT stressed that Britain's coronavirus lockdowns weighed heavily on registrations throughout last year.

UK sales in November 2021 meanwhile remained almost a third below their pre-pandemic five-year average, according to the SMMT.

"What looks like a positive performance (in November) belies the underlying weakness of the market," warned SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes.

"Demand is there, with a slew of new, increasingly electrified, models ... but the global shortage of semiconductors continues to bedevil production and therefore new car registrations."

Global car output has been held back in recent months by a worldwide shortage in computer chips -- key components in all types of vehicle.

UK new auto sales had already nosedived in October by almost a quarter as vehicle production was slammed by the scarcity of semiconductors.