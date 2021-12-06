ANL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.18%)
ASC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.17%)
ASL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.52%)
FCCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFBL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
FFL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
GGGL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
GGL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
JSCL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
KAPCO 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.85%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.34%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PAEL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
PRL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
TELE 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.56%)
TRG 79.19 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.59%)
WTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,398 Increased By ▲ 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 16,992 Increased By ▲ 128.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 43,281 Increased By ▲ 47.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,777 Increased By ▲ 59.2 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,777
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,161
33624hr
Sindh
476,830
Punjab
443,519
Balochistan
33,507
Islamabad
107,930
KPK
180,383
World

Germany says Iran proposals on its nuclear programme unacceptable

Reuters 06 Dec 2021

BERLIN: Proposals made by Iran on its nuclear programme are not acceptable, a German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Monday, adding that Berlin is still willing to follow a diplomatic path on the issue but time is running out.

"We reviewed the proposals ... carefully and thoroughly, and concluded that Iran violated almost all compromises found previously in months of hard negotiations," she said.

Iran official in Kuwait and UAE ahead of nuclear talks

The spokeswoman added that the proposals were "not a basis for a successful end to talks."

"We expect that the Iranian delegation, after consultations in Tehran, will return to Vienna with realistic proposals," the spokeswoman said.

Iran Nuclear Deal Iran's nuclear programme Germany's foreign ministry

