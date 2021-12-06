ANL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.18%)
ASC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.17%)
ASL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.52%)
FCCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFBL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
FFL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
GGGL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
GGL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
JSCL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
KAPCO 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.85%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.34%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PAEL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
PRL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
TELE 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.56%)
TRG 79.19 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.59%)
WTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,353 Decreased By ▼ -27.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 16,722 Decreased By ▼ -141.1 (-0.84%)
KSE100 43,003 Decreased By ▼ -229.4 (-0.53%)
KSE30 16,663 Decreased By ▼ -55.3 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,777
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,161
33624hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
476,830
Punjab
443,519
Balochistan
33,507
Islamabad
107,930
KPK
180,383
MTN Uganda shares jump 3% after listing on Ugandan bourse

Reuters 06 Dec 2021

KAMPALA: MTN Uganda shares rose 3% on Monday on its first day of trading on the Ugandan bourse after its initial public offering (IPO) to sell a stake in the company.

The telecom operator, a unit of South Africa's MTN Group , launched its IPO offering in October aiming to sell a 20% stake, pricing the 4.5 billion shares on sale at 200 shillings each.

Results of the IPO on Friday showed MTN Uganda had secured just 60% of its target amount, raising 536 billion Ugandan shillings ($151 million).

MTN Group's shareholding fell to 83.05% from 96% with the listing, the Ugandan unit said.

The price climbed to 206 shillings after trading began.

"We are delighted with the successful completion of the offer," MTN Uganda Chairman Charles Mbire said at a listing ceremony.

MTN Uganda has a subscriber base of 15 million and offers mobile money financial services. Its parent company said in October it planned to invest 1 trillion shillings over the next three years to improve coverage in the East African country.

MTN

