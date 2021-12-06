Russian rouble firms as investors eye upcoming Putin-Biden talks

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble firmed on Monday, helped by rising oil prices and on hopes that talks on Tuesday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden could allay some fears over the military buildup in Ukraine.

At 0721 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 73.65 and had gained 0.2% to trade at 83.12 versus the euro.

Geopolitical risks have weighed on the rouble in the last month with Ukraine and the West saying Russia is amassing troops near Ukraine. Moscow has in turn accused Kyiv of pursuing its own military buildup and denied suggestions it is preparing an attack.

Putin and Biden are set to discuss the tense situation in Ukraine in a video call on Tuesday, along with other topics that include strategic stability, cyber and regional issues.

"The Putin-Biden talks may be the main event of the week - the two presidents will discuss Ukraine; while a visible breakthrough is a longshot, some hint that the two camps have found enough common ground to ease tension would be welcomed," BCS Global Markets said in a note.

Uncertainty over the new Omicron coronavirus variant continues to weigh on risk appetite, but Russian assets were boosted by a bounce in oil prices after top exporter Saudi Arabia raised crude prices.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 2.2% at $71.41 a barrel, supporting Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.8% to 1,681.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.5% higher at 3,931.2 points.