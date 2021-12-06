ANL 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.18%)
ASC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.17%)
ASL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.52%)
FCCL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFBL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
FFL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
FNEL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
GGGL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
GGL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
JSCL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
KAPCO 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.85%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.34%)
PACE 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PAEL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
POWER 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
PRL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
PTC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.59%)
TELE 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.56%)
TRG 79.19 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.59%)
WTL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,353 Decreased By ▼ -27.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 16,722 Decreased By ▼ -141.1 (-0.84%)
KSE100 43,003 Decreased By ▼ -229.4 (-0.53%)
KSE30 16,663 Decreased By ▼ -55.3 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,777
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,161
33624hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
476,830
Punjab
443,519
Balochistan
33,507
Islamabad
107,930
KPK
180,383
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks end lower as semiconductors, new energy shares weigh

Reuters Updated 06 Dec 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed lower on Monday, dragged by semiconductor and new energy shares, with analysts saying that Premier Li Keqiang's comments on cut in reserve requirement ratios alone cannot turn around the economic down cycle.

The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.2% at 4,892.62, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,589.31 points.

** China will "cut reserve requirement ratios in a timely way to step up support for the real economy, especially small and micro firms, to ensure stable and healthy economic operations," state media on Friday quoted Li as saying.

** "The RRR cut, if it materializes, will add to credit supply and support Beijing's efforts to stem the growth slowdown," said Nomura in a note.

** A newspaper run by the State Council, however, warned the market against "simplistic" interpretations of monetary policy moves as easing expectations gathered steam.

** The financial daily ruled out the possibility of a flood of stimulus to prop up the economy, saying China would make its policies more targeted to cope with any downward pressure.

** "RRR cut alone cannot turn around the economic down cycle," said Zhiwei Zhang, Chief Economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. "The future of the economic cycle depends on how supportive fiscal policy will be and whether housing policies will be fine-tuned."

** China's Guangdong province summoned the chairman of China Evergrande Group last week after the developer said there was "no guarantee" it would have enough funds to meet debt repayments.

** Chinese authorities said Evergrande's problem was mainly caused by its own mismanagement and break-neck expansion, and its issue would not affect the industry's normal operations.

** "The confident tone of regulators was aimed to calm markets, but might also deliver the message that Beijing will keep most of its property curbs in place for a longer while," Nomura said.

** Real estate developers rose 1.2%, and financials stocks gained 0.8%.

** Healthcare firms, semiconductors and new energy shares lost more than 1.9% each.

China stocks closed lower

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks end lower as semiconductors, new energy shares weigh

FM Qureshi departs for Belgium

ATC sends 26 suspects on 15-day physical remand in Sialkot lynching case

Winter: power plants to get extra RLNG

Workers’ recruitment, skills verification plan: Pakistan, KSA sign two agreements

‘Corruption’: PM urged to take action against Commissioner IR

20 played principal role in ghastly Sialkot murder: IGP

Man who tried to save life of Sri Lankan to get Tamgha-e-Shujaat

Bitcoin below $50,000, at early October levels, after weekend's battering

Alibaba overhauls e-commerce businesses, names new CFO

India thrash top-ranked New Zealand to clinch Test series

Read more stories