LASBELA: Body of Qazi Ajmal, an instructor pilot, who had gone missing around three days back, was found in Lasbela, Balochistan on Sunday along with the wreckage of his helicopter.

The dead pilot’s uncle, Arbab Farooq Jan, who is also Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader, confirmed that the body of his nephew had been found in Kund Malir area of Lasbela.