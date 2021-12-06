Atif assumes charge as MIRAD PESCO DG

PESHAWAR: Atif Jawad has assumed charge as Director General of Market Implementation Regulatory Affairs Department (MIRAD) of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

Atif Jawad DG MIRAD vowed that he will do everything for the benefit of the Company as well as for employees, according to a press release issued here on Sunday. He hoped that Pesco employees would also cooperate with him in discharging their duties.

