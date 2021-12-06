ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,767
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,825
37224hr
0.82% positivity
Sindh
476,674
Punjab
443,453
Balochistan
33,506
Islamabad
107,887
KPK
180,316
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Business community’s issues: SCCI, Pesco decide to form joint body

Recorder Report 06 Dec 2021

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) have decided to form a high-powered joint committee, meant to stop stealing electricity through direct hooks on Libra Pharmaceutical feeder from Shahkas area, adjacent to Industrial Estate Hayatabad in order to prevent from huge losses as well as overcome with tripping issue.

The committee would be composed of Pesco planning and Development Officer, representatives from TESCO and Libra Pharmaceutical Company. The body will submit its report within next two weeks to address power thefts, tripping issues and to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Hayatabad Industrial Estate Peshawar.

The decision was made during a meeting of the SCCI delegation led by its president Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad with Pesco Chief Executive, Engineer Jabbar Khan here at Wapda house. The Chamber Senior Vice President, Imran Khan Mohmand, Former SCCI presidents Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, Riaz Arshad, Malik Niaz Ahmad, former vice president Haris Mufti, representatives from Nowshera, Gadoon and Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar were part of the SCCI delegation. Pesco high-officials were also present during the meeting.

The meeting thoroughly deliberated upon the issues pertaining stealing electricity through direct hooks on Libra Pharmaceutical feeder from Shahkas area, adjacent to Industrial Estate Hayatabad, huge losses due to power theft, tripping as well as slain pace of work on independent feeder for Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar and separate feeder for Nowshera Industrial Estate, Risalpur.

The meeting was also assured that Sarbandpura feeder, Dilzak road feeder along with supply of electricity to commercial consumers on Ring Road through independent feeder. The CEO Pesco gave serious attention towards issues of the business community and issued instructions on the spot for their amicable resolution.

He directed to speed up work on independent feeder for Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road Peshawar and assured that work would be completed in mid of January next year and supply will be ensured to Small Industrial Estate Kohat Road from this independent feeder.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Tesco PESCO SCCI business community Jabbar Khan

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Business community’s issues: SCCI, Pesco decide to form joint body

Workers’ recruitment, skills verification plan: Pakistan, KSA sign two agreements

‘Corruption’: PM urged to take action against Commissioner IR

‘Metaverse’ hype fuels booming digital property market

20 played principal role in ghastly Sialkot murder: IGP

PM to open Green Line BRT on 10th

Man who tried to save life of Sri Lankan to get Tamgha-e-Shujaat

Body of ‘missing’ pilot instructor found in Lasbela

Taliban face new accusations

Violence escalates in India’s northeast after forces kill 14 civilians

PML-N's Shaista Pervaiz Malik wins NA-133 by-election, unofficial results show

Read more stories