Business & Finance

Microsoft Teams for SMBs

Press Release 06 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Microsoft has announced the first ever stand-alone offering of Microsoft Teams, specifically designed for small-midsize businesses (SMBs), called Teams Essentials. Teams Essentials will enable SMBs to serve their customers to grow business and gain competitive advantages in a couple key ways:

Easily host longer, professional meetings with colleagues, customers, and partners and take productivity to the next level with tools like calendar integration, group chat, and extended meeting limits up to 30 hours and 300 attendees at once. Stay organized and save time by connecting existing tools in one place with powerful collaboration capabilities and an increased 10GB of cloud storage.

