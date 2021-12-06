ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
Dec 06, 2021
Life & Style

Spotify unveils most streamed songs & singers of Pakistan

Press Release 06 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Spotify has launched for the first time in Pakistan its annual 2021 Wrapped campaign and personalized user experience inspired by just that at the same time, unveiling the top artists, songs and playlists from the creators that helped soundtrack the year for more than 381 million users worldwide.

Arijit Singh topped the most-streamed artist list in Pakistan. Pakistanis have an old affiliation with their neighbouring country’s industry, while the top Pakistani singer on the list is Atif Aslam who has wowed his listeners for many years. The singer is renowned across the world for his love ballads, which are great at serenading your loved ones, or rekindling memories from the past.

Both Arijit Singh and Atif Aslam hold the hearts of many, as their songs bring back memories for all ages. There is no age bracket for these singers, since their songs are all about emotional bonds. Atif Aslam’s most popular songs on Spotify this year were “KadiTe Has Bol”, “Rafta Rafta”, “Tu Jaane Na” and “Dil Diyan Gallan”.

While listeners have responded well to the newcomers in the music industry of Pakistan, the older household names have not been forgotten. Songs such as Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Kali Kali Zulfon Ke Phande Na Dalo, Aitebaar by Vital Signs, and musicians like Atif Aslam have topped the most-streamed songs from previous decades in Pakistan.

