ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,767
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,825
37224hr
0.82% positivity
Sindh
476,674
Punjab
443,453
Balochistan
33,506
Islamabad
107,887
KPK
180,316
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Sindhi Cultural Day’ celebrated

PPI 06 Dec 2021

KARACHI: A ‘Sindhi Cultural Day’ was Sunday celebrated with traditional zeal and fervour in many cities, towns and villages of Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Khairpur, Dadu, Nawabshah, where colourful events and cultural songs enthralled the participants.

In Karachi, the main gathering was held at Karachi Press Club (KPC) in which thousands of people participated. A separate joint gathering was also arranged by some Sindhi TV channels. The speakers at these programs highlighted the culture of Sindh and called for protecting it at all costs. Sweets and gifts of Ajrak and Sindhi Topi were distributed among the participants.

Separately, Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz activists, led by their Sanan Qureshi took out a rally from Gulshan-e-Hadeed to Karachi Press Club, which was also joined by workers of Sindh United Party (SUP) and Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STPP).

In Badin, a 50-meter-long flag with Ajrak print was raised by the Principal in National School and College. A big function was arranged to highlight the culture of Sindh.

In Hyderabad and Sukkur, rallies were staged which marched through various roads. The participants, wearing Ajraks and Sindhi caps raised slogans of Jeay Sindh and also sang folk songs.

In Nawabshah, a group of Sufis joined the main rally of the day. They danced and sang Sufi songs that mesmerized the participants. In Pano Aqil, a rally carrying a 200-foot Ajrak was staged. The participants marched through various roads of the town and danced to the tunes of Sindhi songs.

In Kandhkot, a rally was taken out from Kashmore Road which marched through various streets. The participants raised slogans and sang folk songs. A rally was also taken out in Larkana. A large number of people attended it. They sang local songs and danced.

In Khairpur, a rally was taken out that was also participated by workers of social and political parties. Speakers of the rally called for protecting the culture of Sindh.

KPC Sindhi Cultural Day Sanan Qureshi

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

‘Sindhi Cultural Day’ celebrated

Workers’ recruitment, skills verification plan: Pakistan, KSA sign two agreements

‘Corruption’: PM urged to take action against Commissioner IR

‘Metaverse’ hype fuels booming digital property market

20 played principal role in ghastly Sialkot murder: IGP

PM to open Green Line BRT on 10th

Man who tried to save life of Sri Lankan to get Tamgha-e-Shujaat

Body of ‘missing’ pilot instructor found in Lasbela

Taliban face new accusations

Violence escalates in India’s northeast after forces kill 14 civilians

PML-N's Shaista Pervaiz Malik wins NA-133 by-election, unofficial results show

Read more stories