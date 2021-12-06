‘Sindhi Cultural Day’ celebrated

KARACHI: A ‘Sindhi Cultural Day’ was Sunday celebrated with traditional zeal and fervour in many cities, towns and villages of Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Khairpur, Dadu, Nawabshah, where colourful events and cultural songs enthralled the participants.

In Karachi, the main gathering was held at Karachi Press Club (KPC) in which thousands of people participated. A separate joint gathering was also arranged by some Sindhi TV channels. The speakers at these programs highlighted the culture of Sindh and called for protecting it at all costs. Sweets and gifts of Ajrak and Sindhi Topi were distributed among the participants.

Separately, Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz activists, led by their Sanan Qureshi took out a rally from Gulshan-e-Hadeed to Karachi Press Club, which was also joined by workers of Sindh United Party (SUP) and Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STPP).

In Badin, a 50-meter-long flag with Ajrak print was raised by the Principal in National School and College. A big function was arranged to highlight the culture of Sindh.

In Hyderabad and Sukkur, rallies were staged which marched through various roads. The participants, wearing Ajraks and Sindhi caps raised slogans of Jeay Sindh and also sang folk songs.

In Nawabshah, a group of Sufis joined the main rally of the day. They danced and sang Sufi songs that mesmerized the participants. In Pano Aqil, a rally carrying a 200-foot Ajrak was staged. The participants marched through various roads of the town and danced to the tunes of Sindhi songs.

In Kandhkot, a rally was taken out from Kashmore Road which marched through various streets. The participants raised slogans and sang folk songs. A rally was also taken out in Larkana. A large number of people attended it. They sang local songs and danced.

In Khairpur, a rally was taken out that was also participated by workers of social and political parties. Speakers of the rally called for protecting the culture of Sindh.