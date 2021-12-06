Chelsea women lift FA Cup to complete treble

LONDON: Chelsea’s women completed a treble of domestic trophies from the 2020/21 season as Sam Kerr scored twice to beat Arsenal 3-0 in front of more than 40,000 fans at Wembley.

Fran Kirby gave the Blues a third-minute lead and Chelsea dominated throughout, squandering a number of chances before Kerr struck twice in the second half.

The victory completes the treble for Emma Hayes’ side, having won last season’s Women’s Super League (WSL) title and the League Cup, as well as reaching the Champions League final for the first time. “To think we are treble winners, it is an amazing achievement,” said Hayes.