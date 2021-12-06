ANL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.45%)
ASC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.65%)
ASL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.99%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.93%)
FCCL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.01%)
FFBL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.41%)
FFL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.73%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.61%)
GGGL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.5%)
GGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-8.31%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.88%)
JSCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.4%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.58%)
MDTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.43%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-4.77%)
NETSOL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-5.54%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.53%)
PAEL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.61%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.18%)
PRL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.83%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.4%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.53%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.49%)
TRG 77.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.96%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.38%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,381 Decreased By ▼ -20.35 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,863 Decreased By ▼ -630.48 (-3.6%)
KSE100 43,233 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0%)
KSE30 16,718 Increased By ▲ 20.28 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,767
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,286,825
37224hr
0.82% positivity
Sindh
476,674
Punjab
443,453
Balochistan
33,506
Islamabad
107,887
KPK
180,316
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2021
Pakistan

PHP inks MoUs: Esprit de corps is developed through welfare of personnel: SSP

Press Release 06 Dec 2021

FAISALABAD: In pursuance of the vision of Additional IGP Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP), Shahid Hanif the welfare and betterment of patrolling police personnel is a perennial process that brings honour and respect for the department. To buttress the harmonisation process among health organisations and patrolling police, more MoUs have been signed among Health Care Labs and Punjab highway patrolling police. The wellbeing and welfare of Patrolling Officers/Officials develop a sense of ownership and esprit de corps among commanders and field formation.

SSP Punjab Highway Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal said while talking to media in a celebrated signing ceremony of Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) in the domain of health.

SSP said that it is a landmark achievement that we are successful to reach an understanding with prominent laboratories and educational institutions. While giving detail of MoUs, he added that another MoU has been signed with distinguished diagnostic lab namely DIA SCIENT. The Director of DIA SCIENT signed the MoU on the behalf of his lab and SSP Mirza Anjum Kamal signed as regional officer of PHP.

SSP added that after the assumption of charge as SSP PHP, he has carried out total 14 MoUs i.e. Chugtail diagnostic lab, Islamabad Diagnostic Lab, Rifah Lab, Rehman Lab, Meezan Lab, Shifa International hospital Ltd, Children Hospital Faisalabad, Career IT Institute , Kips group of colleges, Superior Group of Colleges and Chiropractor Dr Nisar Clinic.

The salient feature of these MoUs is that the families of Shuhda will get 100 percent discount on lab tests and fee. The existing staff and their families will get upto 75 percent discount on the lab tests. Furthermore, he said that more MoUs are in the pipeline that will be carried in the coming days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

mou PHP IGP Punjab Highway Shahid Hanif

