PHP inks MoUs: Esprit de corps is developed through welfare of personnel: SSP

FAISALABAD: In pursuance of the vision of Additional IGP Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP), Shahid Hanif the welfare and betterment of patrolling police personnel is a perennial process that brings honour and respect for the department. To buttress the harmonisation process among health organisations and patrolling police, more MoUs have been signed among Health Care Labs and Punjab highway patrolling police. The wellbeing and welfare of Patrolling Officers/Officials develop a sense of ownership and esprit de corps among commanders and field formation.

SSP Punjab Highway Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal said while talking to media in a celebrated signing ceremony of Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) in the domain of health.

SSP said that it is a landmark achievement that we are successful to reach an understanding with prominent laboratories and educational institutions. While giving detail of MoUs, he added that another MoU has been signed with distinguished diagnostic lab namely DIA SCIENT. The Director of DIA SCIENT signed the MoU on the behalf of his lab and SSP Mirza Anjum Kamal signed as regional officer of PHP.

SSP added that after the assumption of charge as SSP PHP, he has carried out total 14 MoUs i.e. Chugtail diagnostic lab, Islamabad Diagnostic Lab, Rifah Lab, Rehman Lab, Meezan Lab, Shifa International hospital Ltd, Children Hospital Faisalabad, Career IT Institute , Kips group of colleges, Superior Group of Colleges and Chiropractor Dr Nisar Clinic.

The salient feature of these MoUs is that the families of Shuhda will get 100 percent discount on lab tests and fee. The existing staff and their families will get upto 75 percent discount on the lab tests. Furthermore, he said that more MoUs are in the pipeline that will be carried in the coming days.

