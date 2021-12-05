PML-N's Shaista Pervaiz leads NA-133 by-election as vote-count continues

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) looks poised to retain the NA-133 seat in Lahore where the by-election was held on Sunday.

According to unofficial results from 182 out of 254 polling stations, PML-N candidate Shaista Pervaiz Malik is leading with 37,139 votes. Her opponent, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Aslam Gill, is following with 23,684 votes, Aaj News reported.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the lower turnout in the Lahore by-election, which remained around 27%, proves that the PML-N and the PPP cannot win the game even on an empty field.

The counting of the votes started after the conclusion of voting at 5 pm. The polling started at 9 am and continued till 5 pm without break.

All set for by-election in NA-133 today

At the request of the Election Commission (ECP), the provincial home department deployed Rangers along with police during the NA-133 Lahore by-election.

The seat in NA-133 had fallen vacant due to the death of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik on October 11.

The Punjab election commission had declared 199 out of 254 polling stations sensitive. Closed-circuit television cameras were also installed at the sensitive polling stations. The total number of voters in NA-133 is 440,485.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had allotted election symbols to candidates vying for the NA-133. There are 11 candidates in the run but the main contest was expected between Pakistan PML-N’s Shaista Pervez Malik and PPP’s Aslam Gill.

It may be noted that the nomination papers of PTI candidates, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and Musarrat Iqbal Cheema, in NA-133 Lahore, were rejected by the ECP during a scrutiny process. The PML-N had raised objections that their proposers and seconders were not from the constituency.