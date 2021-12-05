FO rejects reports of financial crisis faced by Pakistani missions abroad

Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday “outrightly rejected” media reports regarding the alleged financial difficulties faced by some Pakistani Missions abroad.

“All Pakistan Missions continue to be provided the requisite resources for effective functioning in accordance with relevant financial and budgetary rules and regulations,” the FO spokesperson, Asim Iftikhar, said at the weekly media briefing.

The spokesperson termed these reports “entirely baseless, irresponsible and malafide,” calling them a “deliberate attempt to spread disinformation.”

Tweets from Pak embassy in Serbia criticise PM for rising inflation

The development comes days after the verified account of Pakistan's Embassy in Serbia criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for rising inflation and alleged non-payment of salaries for the past three months – a move which was later clarified by the Foreign Office as an incident of account hacking.

“With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect that we official will remain silent & keep working for you without been paid for past 3 months & our children been forced out of school due to non-payment of fees. Is this Naya Pakistan?” the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia had said in a tweet.

FO says Twitter account of Pakistan's embassy in Serbia was hacked

A parody song was also embedded in the first tweet in which Prime Minister Khan has been mocked for his famous phrase “Ap Ney Ghabrana Nahi Hai” [you don’t have to worry] by a Pakistani musician and singer Saad Alvi.

Another tweet that appeared from the same official handle, stated: “I am sorry @ImranKhanPTI, am not left with another option.”

However, both tweets were deleted after almost two hours.