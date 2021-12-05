Rescue-1122 emerges as well-organised institution: Farrukh

LAHORE: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said the government attaches top priority to the protection of life and property of people and no compromise would be made in this regard.

While speaking at a prize distribution ceremony of National Volunteer CERTS Challenge 2021 organized in collaboration with VSO Pakistan at Emergency Services Academy (ESA) here today, Habib said the Rescue-1122 was a beacon of light for all public service-oriented departments. He said Rescue-1122 had emerged a well organized institution and the whole nation was proud of its services.

