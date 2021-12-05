PPP will undo privatisation of hospitals, Zardari warns PTI govt

ISLAMABAD: Former president of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples’ Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari said that the treatment for heart, liver, and kidney diseases as well as cancer is free in Sindh, said a press release.

The PPP will abolish the privatization of hospitals, if the PTI government privatizes hospitals. The PTI government wants to deprive the people of Punjab of the right to treatment. PPP will resist PTI in Punjab. The PPP will increase the salaries and pensions of employees up to100 percent again, after coming to power.

On the instruction of Zardari, Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed met with President Paramedical Association Punjab, Rana Pervez. Chaudhry Manzoor offered condolences to Rana Pervez on the demise of his wife on behalf of the former president. He conveyed the message of Zardari to Rana Pervez.

