Four bodies recovered from flat in Kharian

KHARIAN: Bodies of four people murdered by unknown culprits were recovered from a flat here on Saturday.

According to details, hearing the screams of child from a locked flat in Kharian district Gujrat, the local people informed police. DPO Umer Salamat said that the police entered flat by cutting the grills and found bodies of four people inside. The bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem.

The DPO said that reasons behind killings could not be ascertained, however, a case has been registered against unidentified murderers and investigation was kicked off.